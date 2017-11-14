Show Transcript Hide Transcript

CHRIS CARTER: The thing about Tom Brady is you want to try to give him the least amount of information pre-snap. And sometimes, you have to line up in something, and play something different. And as Ray, in Baltimore, what they did was, they had one game plan for the first half. And then immediately, in the second half, they go to another game plan. But Ray wasn't subject just to the half time adjustments.

If they get off to a bad start in the first quarter, Ray's like listen, we're going to make an adjustment. You know, because I know that guy. This is the problem though. They don't know Tom Brady.

- They don't.

CHRIS CARTER: All right, they was listening to Nick, and tell him, hey, guys, Tom Brady, this is the year the TB 12, he goes down. So they don't know he's been beating people like this for 15 years. They don't know he's the greatest quarterback ever. They don't know he's not making excuses.

His number one target going into the game, Chris Hogan. You know what, Nick? He didn't play. It's called injuries. What do they do. They claim Martellus Bennett. You know why? Because they're going to play to tight ends more, so they can protect Brady, and not back him up. So Von Miller can ruin his day.

All right, it's called managing your football team. They do it better than anyone else. It's the most predictable thing in the NFL every year, is the Patriots will be more efficient than any other team.

- And it's that simple.

CHRIS CARTER: So when you asked me about teams before the season, and you're like this is going to happen. I said, the most predictable thing is how New England is going to play situational football. They had one punt and one penalty yesterday.