Cris Carter tells Dallas what they should have done Sunday against Atlanta
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk Dallas Cowboys after their loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
More First Things First Videos
Cris Carter explains why the Patriots are always so efficient
1 hr ago
Nick Wright explains why the New York Giants should fire Ben McAdoo today
3 hours ago
You can make a strong case the Saints are the best team in the NFL over the last seven weeks
4 hours ago
Cris Carter tells Dallas what they should have done Sunday against Atlanta
4 hours ago
Nick reacts to Richard Sherman's season-ending injury, reveals surprising choice for the NFL's best team
3 days ago
Nick Wright: 'Lonzo’s been the single least effective offensive player in the league'
3 days ago
More First Things First Videos»
20146-20149