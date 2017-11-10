Cris Carter explains why Westbrook, Carmelo and Paul George are struggling to connect on OKC
In his discussion with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter examines why Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George are continuing to struggle on the newly formed Oklahoma City Thunder and what this new dynamic trio can do to right the ship.
