- But what they should be embarrassed by is their quarterback is hurt. This potentially could come back for the season. They spent a lot of time in Hundley and money, but, at some point, you become self-aware. This guy is not it.

- Right.

- Like we can't win a game with him. And at four and four, it's hard for the Packers to bel-- Their season's over with.

- Over.

- But they could make one phone call, and call Colin Kaepernick. They might as well give him a chance. Why forfeit the season? Like you guys think Hundley's gonna be-- play great football from here until the end, over the next eight games? Now I can understand the coach at the beginning, but why throw the whole season away?

NICK WRIGHT: And CC--

- I mean, and this is a strange year in the NFL. Nine wins. Like it's gonna be hard in the NFC. But nine wins. Like why throw my season away? Like I would have to look at every potential solution. And I was all for them going with Hundley at the beginning, but I've seen him three weeks, he's not gonna be a starter in the NFL. Not this year. Forget this year. He's not going to be a starter in his NFL career.