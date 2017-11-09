Cris Carter’s simple yet sobering message to Packers fans on Brett Hundley: ‘This guy is not it!’
In his conversation on how absolutely crucial Aaron Rodgers is to the consistent success of the Green Bay Packers, Cris Carter reveals to Mark Schelereth, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why Brett Hundley is not NFL-starting quarterback material and why Green Bay should move on.
- But what they should be embarrassed by is their quarterback is hurt. This potentially could come back for the season. They spent a lot of time in Hundley and money, but, at some point, you become self-aware. This guy is not it.
- Right.
- Like we can't win a game with him. And at four and four, it's hard for the Packers to bel-- Their season's over with.
- Over.
- But they could make one phone call, and call Colin Kaepernick. They might as well give him a chance. Why forfeit the season? Like you guys think Hundley's gonna be-- play great football from here until the end, over the next eight games? Now I can understand the coach at the beginning, but why throw the whole season away?
NICK WRIGHT: And CC--
- I mean, and this is a strange year in the NFL. Nine wins. Like it's gonna be hard in the NFC. But nine wins. Like why throw my season away? Like I would have to look at every potential solution. And I was all for them going with Hundley at the beginning, but I've seen him three weeks, he's not gonna be a starter in the NFL. Not this year. Forget this year. He's not going to be a starter in his NFL career.
More First Things First Videos
Nick reacts to Richard Sherman's season-ending injury, reveals surprising choice for the NFL's best team
8 hours ago
Nick Wright: 'Lonzo’s been the single least effective offensive player in the league'
10 hours ago
Cris Carter breaks down how Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can beat Atlanta without Ezekiel Elliott
11 hours ago
Cris Carter explains why Westbrook, Carmelo and Paul George are struggling to connect on OKC
11 hours ago
Nick Wright outlines 3 things he learned in the Cavs' loss to James Harden and the Houston Rockets
11 hours ago
Nick Wright reveals why Tristan Thompson is so vital to the Cavaliers getting back on track
11 hours ago