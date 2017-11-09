Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I think that one of the issues here is, who's the messenger, all right? That's Jerry Jones. So does it take some shine off of who Dak really is as a player? Does it take any credibility away from the statement?

Because Jerry says a lot of crazy stuff. All right? Last year, he talked about Tony Romo. This is the best I've ever seen Tony Romo look in practice. Like, oh, he's ready to play. He could get into an NFL game right now.

He also said some stuff, I think, about Brandon Weeden. Brandon Weeden throws the prettiest ball I've ever seen. And then they should have drug tested him to see if he was smoking weed. OK? Because we know that not to be true. No one can market a product like Jerry Jones.

But Jerry got it right in drafting Dak. And Jerry got it right in, last year, not trying to force Tony Romo back into the starting lineup. And also Jerry and them got it right as far as allowing Tony Romo to start his second career. Because that is the type of support that Dak needs as the franchise quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He does everything that I would want him to do. I'm not disappointed in one area of his game.

And he is an old soul. When you talk to the offensive coordinator, Scott Linehan, his ability to dissect defenses, and the volume of offenses that Scott has put on his shoulders has been incredible for a guy that has started 24 games-- or that's [INAUDIBLE]

NICK WRIGHT: 24 games.

- 24 games. So I'm very impressed with Dak. I think the great comparison would be people like Cam Newton, Russell Wilson. Compare his numbers to them. Watch him evolve as a passer. Now, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady-- those guys are in another class. Ben Roethlisberger-- he's in another class. All right? They've earned that.

But give Dak time. He will be in that same class. And I believe that Dak will lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory.

- At some point-- you're not talking about this year. I want to make sure, for the audience. I don't want them sending that to you.

- Yeah. They can send it to me. But I believe he'll win a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.

