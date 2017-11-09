Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- In this NBA in 2017/2018, there's a few things that you have to be able to do. All right? Build a dribble the basketball at all positions. The five is a stretch five now, so it's not as important. But being able to shoot the basketball. I'm talking about-- We have more pure shooters. The skill level of NBA players is better than at any other time as far as shooting the basketball. Like you have to be able to shoot the ball.

And at 6' 5", 6' 6", his inability to get to the basket. So if you can't shoot, you can get to the basket, you're not an elite defender. Like this is the guy that turned down the Celtics and told them, you know something I'm so good, I don't even want to go there. Like people watched the game last night. They forgot that. He said, I only want to play for the Lakers.

So he kind of manipulated his way to get on the Lakers, but he's not a dominant player. Like he is strictly-- and to think that he was the best talent in the draft, he's a role player and his body language. Like to me, the NBA looks bigger than him. Like we see guys come from high school. We've seen it-- We've seen guys come one year of college, and they get to the NBA. They go through a five to 10 game adjustment period, but they look like they belong.

I'm concerned about his confidence. Any time when you say it, it's in my head, it would be like me dropping passes. It was like Amari Cooper. But this wasn't in his rookie year. This was in the year number four. This is in his rookie year. So he doesn't have a foundation of success.

If you take away the 29 point game, I mean, what is this average now? I mean, what are his numbers now? If you take away that one game, which I believe is an outlier, so, yes, I'm concerned. Others style of play. The Lakers don't get up and down the court. All right? I think they had maybe 10 fast break points last night. And if you want to get him and take advantage of his ability, you need to be able to be more like showtime and get up and down the court, so he can get some easy buckets.