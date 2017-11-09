Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- There are two knocks on LeBron that people fill my Twitter mentions with, right? One of them is fair. The 2011 Finals against the Dallas Mavericks-- not only was LeBron not the best player on the court, LeBron was one of the primary reasons they lost-- maybe the primary reason they lost. That-- nothing you can do to go back and change that.

- Right.

- Now, what he's done since then, is rip off the greatest seven year stretch in the history of the sport. But he can't change what happened against Dallas. But the other knock on him, Jenna, is people are like, who do you want to take the last shot with the game on the line? Well, luckily, now they've played the same amount of games, we got some numbers.

In the playoffs, tied or trailing, five seconds left-- Jordan was 5 for 11, LeBron was 6 for 12. What's the most clutch moment you can play in? A Game 7 in the playoffs? Who has the highest career points per game in Game 7's of playoffs? LeBron James. Like--

- Did Jordan-- did those series make it to seven games?

- Two of them did.

- OK.

- Against the Pacers-- at the tail end-- in the last year. And against the Knicks, I think, in year two.

- Right. The one thing that I would say about Michael Jordan-- and the other thing besides the championship being undefeated-- that Michael Jordan, as a defender, was a better defender than LeBron James.

- Couldn't guard as many positions though.

- But-- but Michael Jordan-- 10 times first team-- All NBA. Nine times first team-- all defense of NBA. So he duplicated, almost what he did on the offensive end, also on the defensive end.

- Listen, I laid out because I really wanted to hear this. And I'm just going to say this. And I know we're up against time and whatnot. Listening to you give your speech about LeBron James, it's almost like a song. It's like one of the most beautifully laid out arguments that I hear you do. And I hear you every single morning. Doesn't take away from-- and I go both ways on this. I watch Michael Jordan play. I am watching LeBron James play. I love both of them. I go back and forth.

But when you lay it all out like that, it is some of the most, like, coherent, well thought out--

- Oh, yeah.

- --fantastic points made. I could listen to you do that, literally, all day.

- Oh, he's not crazy.

- Listen, I appreciate that.

- No, no. I just wanted to say that. And I think people should know I only wish you could be doing that in front of LeBron. I wish LeBron-- LeBron, come sit next to me. I want to tell you something.

- The last point I'm going to make on this, because I know we've got something to do-- if you are a Jordan believer-- and I don't-- anyone out there-- please, for your sake, enjoy and take advantage of these next few months. Because once LeBron's doing this-- and you're 16-- and you're 17-- and then he's playing-- and then he has the most points ever-- and he has more assists than Magic.

It's not going to be an argument anymore. The fact that it's even still an argument-- kudos to the Jordan fans out there. Because he's about to lap the field over these next four or five years. So just become emotionally prepared for that. Get your Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls footie pajamas on.

- If for no other reason, take advantage of being able to watch the first or second best player of all time play a little basketball [INAUDIBLE].