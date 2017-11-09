Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- So Eric Bledsoe's a good player. Eric Bledsoe will help the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks aren't ready yet to beat a team such as the Cavs in the playoffs, but the Bucks and the Celtics now are positioned very well for one year from now. Whether LeBron is in the East or not, they are positioning themselves to be right there a year from now. Milwaukee got better yesterday, not good enough to where I think they could damage the Cavs.

- Milwaukee's a team, if they're able to develop chemistry-- what type of player is Bledsoe? Bledsoe can get you 15 to 22 points every night. All right? He's a point guard kind of in a two-guard body. So they do have a dilemma. What do they do with Malcolm Brogdon? He was a rookie of the year last year. Now, he is a point guard playing in a two-guard body.

So they have to decide how they're going to-- how they're going to shell up the minutes. Well, Shell. Tony Shell.

NICK WRIGHT: Tony Snell.

- Tony Snell. The-- that three-man rotation right there, I believe, makes them very, very dangerous, especially when we know the Cavs are weak at the guard. So I think Milwaukee got better. You know, as the season goes on, more attention to Giannis because what he's doing is not going to stop. Cross half-court, one dribble, throwing the ball at the three-point line. He went from the three-point line last night without a dribble--

NICK WRIGHT: To the rim.

- And is at the rim. So it's about having good players. They got a better player.