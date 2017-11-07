Cris Carter on Josh Gordon: ‘I hope that he wins in life… Him catching a ball doesn’t mean much to me’

Drawing on his own battle with substance abuse, Cris Carter reacts to the GQ article on Josh Gordon's substance abuse battle and his return to the field, delivering advice and well wishes for the troubled NFL star.

