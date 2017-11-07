Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- And so now we have a big enough sample of the season to say that about the Cowboys. Here's what we know. They've had one bad football game, the game against the Broncos. That's it. Every other game this year they have either won, or they had a double-digit lead-in at some point and then lost it. The Cowboys have been up 10 in every game they've played this year, at least 10, except for that Broncos game.

To CC's point about style points, they don't have any-- all their wins are blowout wins. So, they have five wins, five wins by multiple scores. Their two losses they blew big leads. And then the one very bad game against Denver.

And, lastly, to your point about time of possession, last month, man, they sure seemed like they're getting back to it, last four games, averaging a 33-minute time of possession.

- Yeah.

- League high in the season, for the year, is 33 and 1/2 with Philly. Like, they are looking a lot like the team that made them dominant last season.

- Yeah, and what made them dominant was the confidence that they had in that offensive line, in that running game. Last year, we would hear Ezekiel Elliott say, teams know we're going to run the ball because that's who we are, and they have to stop us. We didn't really hear that this year until now. Now you see them understanding, look, this is who we are, and if you stand toe to toe with us, we're going to punch you in the mouth running the football, and you better be able to take it.