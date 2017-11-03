Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I think this is the point. And there's a sep-- there's a parallel story that happens with the Texans yesterday, which is once Deshaun goes down, they instantly sign Matt McGloin. And of course people, in turn, are like, why didn't they sign Kaepernick? You know what I mean?

Kaepernick is better than Matt McGloin. Matt McGloin, his connection is Bill O'Brien coached him in college. Like, that's the--

- The connection.

- I just want to address that quickly here. The Texans' mistake was not failing to sign Colin Kaepernick yesterday. But man, oh, man, you can make a case that they made a mistake failing to bring him in once Deshaun became the starter. Now, obviously, they wouldn't with their owner, like, Bob McNair. He's made that crystal clear.

But the argument against certain teams, against Green Bay, against cer-- for example, bringing in Kaep had been not the style. You know what I mean? That's not the style of offensive they are running.

Once you made Deshaun Watson your starter and you changed your offense entirely, guess who's not the style anymore? Tom Savage, the guy who is your backup quarterback. There is a perfect facsimile for-- and I think Deshaun's way better than Kaep, but a guy who can run that college style read option, which is what they were running with Deshaun.

Now, Deshaun was a little more sophisticated than most rookie quarterbacks. But Bill O'Brien, some of his brilliance this year was on-the-fly adjusting. We're going to bring in some of the Clemson stuff that are similar to Clemson that Deshaun thrived at because--

- The same thing that Harbaugh did with Kaep to make him successful in San Fransisco.

- And so if you wanted-- because here's the thing. Because it's a season-ending injury, maybe it's not as big of a deal. But if Deshaun Watson had gotten a concussion and was going to miss a game or two games, you would have liked to have a guy come in that would be running the same offense your quarterback--

- So you don't have to change anything up.

- --is when he comes back. And so people are upset that the Texans didn't even bring in Kaep for a workout yesterday. It should've been back in mid-September when Deshaun got the job, if they were ever going to bring in Kaep. He would have then had six weeks in the system, six weeks with the team.

- A couple of things with that, Nick. First of all, I don't know that you want to bring in the distractions and the circus that comes along with signing a player like Colin Kaepernick with a young franchise quarterback. Why would you want him to have to deal with that, a backup quarterback, during the stages of his development? Why would you want him to have to deal with the distraction that comes along with Colin Kaepernick?

- From the moment they-- from the Patriots game moving forward, Deshaun had so clearly solidified himself as the starter no one would be saying, bench Deshaun for Colin Kaepernick. That wouldn't--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- No, I understand that. But the distractions that come along with Colin Kaepernick because he is polarizing due to the protest during the national anthem, there's a lot of noise that comes along with signing Colin Kaepernick. You can't avoid that. That's first thing.

Second thing is any team in the National Football League, when they lose their starting quarterback, they're going to change their offense. It doesn't matter who it is. So even if you have Deshaun Watson as your starting quarterback, there are going to be some things that he does better than Colin Kaepernick.

- Of course they're going to change it. But the drastic--

- It's going to be different.

- --change-- hold on, Chris. The drastic change from the offense you run with Deshaun Watson to the offense you are going to see them attempt to run with Tom Savage, it is going to look nothing like the other. Like, I understand that, yes, of course, you are going to go through some adjustments.

But they are-- I watched the Texans last year run Bill O'Brien's offense, and the year before. And the offense they're running this year with Deshaun, they are nothing alike. Flatly. So it is going to be an enormous change when we have Tom Savage in there.

- You're setting the table-- I'm sorry. Go ahead.

- No, no. Go ahead. Go ahead, Jenna

- You make this assumption, and please tell me if I'm wrong here, that, oh, he's out. Quickly, bring in Kaepernick, hasn't played in how many months. Don't worry about the distractions. Stick him in the pocket. Same offense.

- Jenna, I--

- I understand he's better than McGloin--

- No, that's not my point.

- Or Tom Savage.

- No, Jenna. I wonder if you heard what I said.

- You wouldn't have to change the offensive team.

- No, I said do it six weeks ago. I said bring him in as the backup six weeks ago. I'm not advocating that they signed him this week. Right, but they're being criticized for bringing in McGloin instead of Kaep this week.

- Oh, you're saying they should have done it six weeks ago.

- Yes, that once Deshaun became your starter, that's when the move would have made sense, not this week.

- All right. I saw Matt McGloin play in college. OK? He played for Bill O'Brien. I can understand the similarities in the offense.

But he couldn't play then. All right? So now to think that he's going to be able to play at the highest level? OK, like, being familiar-- I'm familiar with a lot of people. I don't have them on this show. All right?

So them trying to use that as some excuse-- you can make any excuse when you don't want someone on your roster. And we are absolutely wasting our time trying to make a case for Kaep in Houston when the owner is not about that, and his politics don't line up. So it's not about skill. It's not about changing offenses. They have made a conscious decision.

And you made a great point because it's not fair to Deshaun Watson. As your franchise quarterback, they have to speak up for the team when everyone's asking not the backup, because the backup guy is not being interviewed, all the questions go to the starter. And he's got to answer for Kaep.

It is like, Kaep's not taken a knee. Well, how is Kaep in the locker room? He's got to answer those questions every day. And it's not fair to him. All right?

If it was a football decision, Kaep would be playing football somewhere. But we know it's not a football decision. So let's stop making up all of this hyperbola, oh, I'm familiar with this guy. He's-- man, that dude can't play.

- They had two--