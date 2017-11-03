Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- And when you have an asset like this and he's injured, you become incredibly cautious instead of wishing that he'd play through it and being the owner and saying the biggest, it's between his ears rather than no. In 2015 this guy hurt his shoulder in the first few weeks of the year. He didn't get it fixed in 2015.

- Played with it.

- He didn't get it fixed in 2016. Then finally had surgery going into 2017.

- Which after the surgery, they came out of it and had the normal press release. The surgery--

- Went well.

- It was successful.

- And he's definitely going to play. I want to say something real quick, because I've been very critical of Andrew Luck. I've said Andrew Luck's had the same career as Ryan Tannehill. Andrew Luck's supposed to be this big, bad great quarterback and it's just been the college projection.

I want to apologize to Andrew Luck. He's been injured for three years. After his third year, his last healthy year, he was extraordinary. That was the one year I said look, he was great one season in 2014, and then where'd it go? Well, where it went was, he's been, he's had a bad shoulder, worse than any of us could have imagined, because he played through it for two seasons.

And so I feel badly for some of the things I've said about Luck, because he's been trying to overcome something he shouldn't have had to overcome because of mismanagement by the Indianapolis Colts. I hope he gets healthy. I'm glad they're finally giving him a full year off.

And I hope Andrew Luck makes me look like a fool in the years to come. Because this wasn't on him. He tried to be tough, he tried to play it out, and that's why his play dipped. So Andrew, my bad, man.