Cris Carter reveals how the Colts have mismanaged Andrew Luck: ‘The Colts front office didn’t get the memo’
Cris Carter discusses with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe the Indianapolis Colts' mismanagement of their franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.
- Did the Colts waste Luck's prime here?
- The Colts have had mismanaged Andrew Luck. But it all started from the beginning. Because they were in a perfect spot, because Peyton Manning's injury, they had the top pick. And they're getting-- they got to go to Mel Kiper. Mel Kiper said he's the best prospect we've seen in 30 years come into the NFL.
But the Colts front offense didn't get the memo, that if you're going to have a quarterback like this, you have to gear an offense playing inside in Indianapolis, that is geared towards a quarterback. All right? They brought a bunch of offensive linemen that are prodders and try to maul people.
Big guys, fat guys, and they're better for run blocking. Andrew Luck needs an offensive line a lot like they have in New England, and New England's had there with Tom Brady. They're not trying to power run the football. They typically have three tackles. All right? What does that mean?
They get someone to play left tackle, right tackle. But typically, they get a another guard, who play tackled in college, who is a better pass protector, and you'll see this around the National Football League. The teams that have franchise quarterbacks, they have three tackles on their lines.
One of their starters is a tackle from college and that's what Indianapolis did not do. On their defensive front, they tried to do the same thing, compared to having a fast defensive line, like Tony Dungy used to have, because they are playing games.
They play 10 games a year, all right, with their eight home games, they're in perfect conditions. And you can't have a team that's built like is supposed to play outside in the elements, when it's really playing on a fast surface, where you need tackles on the offensive line.
And you need rushers on the defensive line. So this-- his career has been mismanaged by the Indianapolis Colts. If you want to look at some-- look at some things that Bill Polian has commented on, as far as their front office.
And it's not Bill Polian trying to hate on the Colts, it's true. When you have a franchise quarterback like Andrew Luck, who plays in a stadium like they do, you have to build the team around that. And that's where they failed him.
