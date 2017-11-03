Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- 10 teams, C.C., have now lost either their best player or their most important player. That's one-third of the league: the Browns, the Cardinals, the Chiefs, the Dolphins, the Eagles, the Giants, the Packers, the Ravens, the Texans, the Vikings. And with the Texans, you got to pick which guy. Are you talking about J.J. Watt, or are you talking about Deshaun Watson? That's also not even including Andrew Luck, who still hasn't recovered from his injury he suffered a couple of years ago. I've never seen anything like this.

- And, maybe it is simply because it is stars. Like, I don't-- I have no reason to believe the actual raw numbers of players being hurt this year. But I do wonder if there is-- and you and I talked about this after yesterday, once the news came down. Jenna, you and I talked about it a bit this morning. I wonder if this is bad luck, or if they-- we are reaching a critical mass, almost, of the combination of guys training so well, that it hurts them in both ways. That the guys training, getting their muscles so strong and their bodies so fit, that they-- they are not as pliable as Brady would talk about in his book-- in his method.

And the flip side is defensive players getting so big and so fast that because-- some of these are non-contact injuries. But some of these are guys landing on you. Right? That's what happened to Aaron Rodgers. That's someone hitting you. That's what happened to Carson Palmer. I-- or maybe it's just coincidence. But it's just that-- as the guys continue to get bigger, stronger, faster, I feel like maybe we're going to see more and more of this.