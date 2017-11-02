Cris Carter on Cavs’ loss to Pacers: ‘LeBron should’ve gone for 45… It’s about winning!’

Reflecting on the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss with Jenna Wolfe how LeBron James and The King's squad can right the ship and remain the team to beat in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Daniel Cormier talks Conor McGregor's impact and UFC 217 with Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

Cris Carter delivers an emotionally charged message to Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon

Nick Wright reacts to the report that the Packers tried to sign Brian Hoyer and not Colin Kaepernick

Cris Carter on Cavs' loss to Pacers: 'LeBron should've gone for 45... It's about winning!'

Here's why Nick Wright says Dak Prescott has a unique opportunity to prove he's one of the best young QB's

Cris Carter reacts to Houston's win: 'The Astros did what they've done all season'

