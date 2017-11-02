Cris Carter on Cavs’ loss to Pacers: ‘LeBron should’ve gone for 45… It’s about winning!’
Reflecting on the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss with Jenna Wolfe how LeBron James and The King's squad can right the ship and remain the team to beat in the NBA Eastern Conference.
