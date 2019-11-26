A Healthy Warriors Team Would’ve “Swept” Raptors — Mychal Thompson
2x NBA Champion Mychal Thompson explains to Kristine Leahy why Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Demarcus Cousins, and the Warriors would have swept the Raptors if they were fully healthy
