UConn’s 2016 Women’s Basketball Team Could Beat a WNBA Team – Napheesa Collier
Video Details
NCAA champion and WNBA Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier explains to Kristine Leahy why she thinks the 2016 UConn women's basketball team could take down a WNBA team
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879