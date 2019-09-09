Mark Schlereth Earned His Nickname “Stink” by NOT Holding It In During Football Games
Video Details
3x Super Bowl champion and 2x Pro Bowler Mark Schlereth shares with Kristine Leahy the notorious story of how he earned his nickname "Stink" during his time in the NFL
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618