USC Head Football Coach Clay Helton on Kliff Kingsbury’s Exit for the NFL
Kliff Kingsbury was on the USC football coaching staff for just 34 days. Clay Helton gives Kristine Leahy insight on Kingsbury's exit for the NFL and how the situation unfolded.
