Tim Bradley Jr: “I Felt Like Taking My Own Life” Following Manny Pacquiao Fight
5x World Champion boxer Timothy Bradley Jr. opens up to Kristine Leahy about how fan backlash following his upset of Manny Pacquiao's 7-year unbeaten streak led to one of the darkest periods of his life
