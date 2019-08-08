Brian Banks on Prison Time, Exoneration, and Upcoming Movie Release
Video Details
Former high school football star Brian Banks shares with Kristine Leahy the powerful story of his wrongful conviction, subsequent exoneration, and upcoming major motion picture release
