LeBron James Lent One of His Cars to New Orleans Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. For Senior Prom
Video Details
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and The Ohio State University alum Ted Ginn Jr. shares with Kristine Leahy the story of LeBron James lending out one of his cars for Ginn's high school senior prom.
