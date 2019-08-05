What the Patriots Super Bowl Party is Like According to LB Kyle Van Noy
2x Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy shares with Kristine Leahy what the most recent Super Bowl championship party was like.
