Bill Belichick Called N’Keal Harry on NFL Draft Night and Harry Almost Missed the Call
Video Details
Patriots rookie WR N'Keal Harry shares with Kristine Leahy the story of how he almost missed Bill Belichick's call on draft night
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618