“Tom Brady… Please Don’t Cut My Hair!” – Patriots Rookie WR N’Keal Harry
Patriots rookie WR N'Keal Harry reacts to Kristine Leahy telling him Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots veterans may subject him to a traditional rookie haircut
