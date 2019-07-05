National Soccer Hall of Famer Cobi Jones on Beating Mexico in the 2002 World Cup
Video Details
Ahead of USA vs. Mexico in the Gold Cup final this Sunday, Cobi Jones describes to Kristine Leahy his experience beating Mexico to reach the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals
