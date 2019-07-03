Damian Lillard’s Epic Series-Clinching Shot vs. OKC in Playoffs Shocked Meyers Leonard
Video Details
Meyers Leonard describes to Kristine Leahy his reaction to Damian Lillard's series-clinching shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs
