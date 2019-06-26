MTV “The Hills” Star Audrina Patridge Reveals Biggest Mistake During Filming
Video Details
MTV "The Hills" star Audrina Patridge reveals to Kristine Leahy her biggest mistake during filming of the reality TV show that she does not want her family to see.
