Kobe’s Last Game: Behind the Scenes Shots of the Black Mamba’s Helicopter and Limo Ride to Staples Center
Video Details
Legendary NBA photographer Andy Bernstein shows off exclusive behind-the-scenes shots of Kobe Bryant's helicopter and limo ride to Staples Center for the final game of his basketball career
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618