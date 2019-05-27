Comedian Bryan Callen On Filming with Bradley Cooper During The Hangover
Video Details
Comedian and actor Bryan Callen tells Kristine Leahy about his experience filming with Bradley Cooper on The Hangover, working with Joaquin Phoenix on the new Joker movie and his new comedy special, Complicated Apes
