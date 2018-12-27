Pro Surfer, Bethany Hamilton: I wouldn’t change a thing
Video Details
At 13 years old, pro surfer, Bethany Hamilton was attacked by a tiger shark and lost her left arm. Now, she's using her story to help inspire others.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618