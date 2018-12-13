Deontay Wilder on the controversial count in fight against Tyson Fury: ‘That 8 was a LONG 8’
Video Details
Heavyweight Champion, Deontay Wilder, is back on Fair Game with Kristine Leahy to talk about how he knew there was something off about the count after the KO in the 12th round
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618