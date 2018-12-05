WWE Superstar, Barbie Blank on her first hit: ‘I thought I was concussed. I saw stars…”
Former WWE Diva, Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) spoke to Kristine Leahy about a time in the ring where things didn't go according to plan and she was hit with a Kendo Stick
