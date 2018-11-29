‘Nothing was off limits’ with Gary Payton’s trash talking on the court
"Kristine, I said a lot of bad things to a lot of guys... It wasn't personal, it was something to get them out of their game. Nothing was off limits." Payton opens up to Kristine Leahy about the his strategy behind the trash talking and the 'method to his madness'
