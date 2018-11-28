Kenny Young on how he almost dropped out of the NFL as a rookie
Video Details
Kristine Leahy is shocked when Kenny Young tells her that he "wanted to quit football" during training for the Ravens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618