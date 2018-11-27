JaVale McGee on his first season with the Warriors: No-Guaranteed Contact? No Problem.
When JaVale McGee got a non-guaranteed contract from the Warriors, he used it as motivation to work even harder: "I'm happy that it happened the way it did... it made me love the championships even more because I knew it wasn't an easy road for me."
