Gotham Chopra: ‘You’ve asked me if I’ve ever raised my voice at Kobe Bryant? Yes, I have.’
Video Details
Gotham Chopra talks with Kristine Leahy about working with Kobe Bryant on his documentary "Kobe Bryant's Muse" and their creative differences
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618