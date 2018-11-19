LA Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon on playing with legends: Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates
Video Details
From playing "Franchise Mode" on Madden to becoming the LA Chargers RB... Melvin Gordon tells Kristine Leahy about playing with legends like Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates
