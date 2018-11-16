Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants the NY Giants to replace Eli Manning
Video Details
Maksim Chmerkovskiy sits down with Kristine Leahy to talk about how he thinks the NY Giants should replace Eli Manning... 'This dude needs to let someone else try or do something better'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618