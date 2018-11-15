Rams WR Josh Reynolds and Kristine Leahy show off their best Fortnite TD celebration dances
Second-year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds hasn't done a TD celebration dance -- yet. Kristine Leahy had him show off his best 'Fortnite' moves on 'Fair Game.'
