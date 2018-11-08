‘I wasn’t smart enough to ask the right questions’: Derek Fisher reflects on his tenure as Knicks head coach
Video Details
Derek Fisher talks to Kristine Leahy about what went wrong in New York and what he wish he knew going into his first head coaching gig.
