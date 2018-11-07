Derek Fisher talks to Kristine Leahy about his iconic 2004 buzzer beater and why he ran off the court
Video Details
What inspired Derek Fisher to sprint off the court after beating the Spurs with a walk-off jumper? He explains it all to Kristine Leahy on Fair Game
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices