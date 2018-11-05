Kevin Youkilis reflects on throwing out the first pitch for the Red Sox in ALCS Game 1
Video Details
Suffice it to say that Youk's still a hero in Boston. He sat down with Kristine Leahy on "Fair Game" to talk about what it's like to go back to the city -- and what a special time it is for the world champion Red Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices