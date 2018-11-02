Wladimir Klitschko explains why no amount of money could make him fight his brother, Vitali
Video Details
"What is money?" Klitschko joins Kristine Leahy on "Fair Game" to discuss why a promise is a promise -- especially when it's to mom.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices