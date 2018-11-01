Michael Brockers breaks down who has the best fashion sense on the Rams … besides himself | FAIR GAME
Video Details
Los Angeles Rams DE Michael Brockers is just one of the many stylish players on his team. He shares who else has good fashion sense with Kristine Leahy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices