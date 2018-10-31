‘He’s special. Probably one of the best I’ve been around’: Marcedes Lewis talks about going from Bortles to Rodgers | FAIR GAME
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis tells Kristine Leahy that he has a lot of love for Blake Bortles, but he's blown away by his new QB Aaron Rodgers.
