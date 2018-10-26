Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin reveals why she decided to do a flip before her first pitch at a Cubs game
Video Details
That's some pretty smart thinking, Nastia! Liukin joined Kristine Leahy this week on "Fair Game" to discuss her Olympic career, life after gymnastics, and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices