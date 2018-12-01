Bryan Caraway is TKO’d by Pedro Munhoz in the 1st round | HIGHLIGHT | TUF FINALE | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Video Details
Bryan Caraway is TKO'd by Pedro Munhoz in the 1st round. A well timed knee then flurry of punches to the head to end the fight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618