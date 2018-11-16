Santiago Ponzinibbio is excited to fight in his home country of Argentina | WEIGH-INS | INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Video Details
Santiago Ponzinibbio is excited to fight in his home country of Argentina for the first time and intends to give his home crowd a show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618