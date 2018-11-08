Kenny Florian ranks his top five UFC middleweight contenders for Robert Whittaker’s title
Video Details
After middleweight mania (aka UFC 230), Kenny Florian ranks his top five middleweight contenders in the Octagon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices